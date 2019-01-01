Axtel SAB de CV is a Mexican based information and communication technology company. The company has two operating segments namely Business operating segment offers communication services such as information, data and Internet technologies, managed through the company's network and infrastructure for both multinational companies, as well as for international and national businesses. Its Government operating segment offers communication services such as information, data and Internet technologies, administered through the company's network and infrastructure, for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company generates maximum revenue from the Business segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the Mexico region.