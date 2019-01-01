QQQ
Axtel SAB de CV is a Mexican based information and communication technology company. The company has two operating segments namely Business operating segment offers communication services such as information, data and Internet technologies, managed through the company's network and infrastructure for both multinational companies, as well as for international and national businesses. Its Government operating segment offers communication services such as information, data and Internet technologies, administered through the company's network and infrastructure, for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company generates maximum revenue from the Business segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the Mexico region.

Axtel SAB de Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axtel SAB de (AXTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axtel SAB de (OTCPK: AXTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axtel SAB de's (AXTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Axtel SAB de.

Q

What is the target price for Axtel SAB de (AXTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Axtel SAB de

Q

Current Stock Price for Axtel SAB de (AXTLF)?

A

The stock price for Axtel SAB de (OTCPK: AXTLF) is $0.244 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axtel SAB de (AXTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axtel SAB de.

Q

When is Axtel SAB de (OTCPK:AXTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Axtel SAB de does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Axtel SAB de (AXTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axtel SAB de.

Q

What sector and industry does Axtel SAB de (AXTLF) operate in?

A

Axtel SAB de is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.