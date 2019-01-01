Axonics Inc is a United stated based medical technology company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive sacral neuromodulation (SNM) solutions. SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company has designed and developed the r-SNM System, which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.