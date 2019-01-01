QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/518.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.37 - 79.81
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Axonics Inc is a United stated based medical technology company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive sacral neuromodulation (SNM) solutions. SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company has designed and developed the r-SNM System, which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV50.370M

Axonics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axonics (AXNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axonics's (AXNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Axonics (AXNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 73.00 expecting AXNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.89% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Axonics (AXNX)?

A

The stock price for Axonics (NASDAQ: AXNX) is $48.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axonics (AXNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axonics.

Q

When is Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) reporting earnings?

A

Axonics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Axonics (AXNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axonics.

Q

What sector and industry does Axonics (AXNX) operate in?

A

Axonics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.