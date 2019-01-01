QQQ
Alexium International Group Ltd is engaged in the development of specialty chemicals. Its only operating segment being the development and licensing of its proprietary flame retardant (FR) and phase change material (PCM) chemistries, reactive surface treatment (RST) technologies, and selling its specialised chemistry to customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Australia and Cyprus. The company products include Alexicool and Alexiflam NF.


Alexium Intl Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alexium Intl Group (AXIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alexium Intl Group (OTCGM: AXIIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alexium Intl Group's (AXIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alexium Intl Group.

Q

What is the target price for Alexium Intl Group (AXIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alexium Intl Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Alexium Intl Group (AXIIF)?

A

The stock price for Alexium Intl Group (OTCGM: AXIIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alexium Intl Group (AXIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alexium Intl Group.

Q

When is Alexium Intl Group (OTCGM:AXIIF) reporting earnings?

A

Alexium Intl Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alexium Intl Group (AXIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alexium Intl Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Alexium Intl Group (AXIIF) operate in?

A

Alexium Intl Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.