Alexium International Group Ltd is engaged in the development of specialty chemicals. Its only operating segment being the development and licensing of its proprietary flame retardant (FR) and phase change material (PCM) chemistries, reactive surface treatment (RST) technologies, and selling its specialised chemistry to customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Australia and Cyprus. The company products include Alexicool and Alexiflam NF.