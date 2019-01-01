QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.83 - 7.7
Mkt Cap
136.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
25.9M
Outstanding
Avantium NV along with its subsidiaries is engaged in developing and commercializing next-generation bio-based plastics and chemicals based on its technological capabilities in advanced catalysis research and development. The company operates through Catalysis, Renewable Chemistries and Renewable Polymer segments.

Analyst Ratings

Avantium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avantium (AVTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avantium (OTCPK: AVTXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avantium's (AVTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avantium.

Q

What is the target price for Avantium (AVTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avantium

Q

Current Stock Price for Avantium (AVTXF)?

A

The stock price for Avantium (OTCPK: AVTXF) is $5.2775 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:48:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avantium (AVTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avantium.

Q

When is Avantium (OTCPK:AVTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Avantium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avantium (AVTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avantium.

Q

What sector and industry does Avantium (AVTXF) operate in?

A

Avantium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.