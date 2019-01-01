QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
254.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
124.6M
Outstanding
Avita is a single product company. Its RECELL system is an innovative burn treatment device which creates Spray-on Skin from a small skin sample within 30 minutes, thus avoiding or reducing the need for skin grafts. It's approved for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with paediatric clinical trials and expanded indications in soft-tissue reconstruction and vitiligo underway. It is currently in roll-out across the approximately 136 U.S. burn centres. Despite having product approval in Australia, Europe, Canada, and China, Avita is not actively marketing in those territories and focussing instead on the U.S. region. However, it is expected to gain approval and launch in Japan via distribution partner Cosmotec shortly. Avita is domiciled, and has its primary listing, in the U.S.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AVITA Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVITA Medical (AVHHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVITA Medical (OTC: AVHHL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AVITA Medical's (AVHHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AVITA Medical.

Q

What is the target price for AVITA Medical (AVHHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AVITA Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for AVITA Medical (AVHHL)?

A

The stock price for AVITA Medical (OTC: AVHHL) is $2.04 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:49:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVITA Medical (AVHHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVITA Medical.

Q

When is AVITA Medical (OTC:AVHHL) reporting earnings?

A

AVITA Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AVITA Medical (AVHHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVITA Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does AVITA Medical (AVHHL) operate in?

A

AVITA Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.