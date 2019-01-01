QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 1.97
Mkt Cap
22.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
95.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Avinger Inc is a United States-based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD). The products offered by the firm include Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, known as a chronic total occlusion (CTO) and Pantheris, image-guided atherectomy device which is designed to allow physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. It manufactures and sells products in the United States and internationally of which it generates the majority of the revenue from the sales made in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avinger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avinger (AVGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avinger's (AVGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avinger (AVGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) was reported by Aegis Capital on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.00 expecting AVGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 756.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avinger (AVGR)?

A

The stock price for Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) is $0.2334 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avinger (AVGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avinger.

Q

When is Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) reporting earnings?

A

Avinger’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Avinger (AVGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avinger.

Q

What sector and industry does Avinger (AVGR) operate in?

A

Avinger is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.