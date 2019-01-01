QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avangard Capital Group Inc is an independent auto sales finance company. It provides floor plan financing for independent used car dealers based on the value of the collateral (the car) as determined by using the automobile industry's nationally-recognized valuation sources. The company maintains licenses to operate in the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avangard Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avangard Capital (AVGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avangard Capital (OTCEM: AVGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avangard Capital's (AVGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avangard Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Avangard Capital (AVGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avangard Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Avangard Capital (AVGC)?

A

The stock price for Avangard Capital (OTCEM: AVGC) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avangard Capital (AVGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avangard Capital.

Q

When is Avangard Capital (OTCEM:AVGC) reporting earnings?

A

Avangard Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avangard Capital (AVGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avangard Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Avangard Capital (AVGC) operate in?

A

Avangard Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.