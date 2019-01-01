QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Audacy Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company engaged in the segment of audio. It is a creator of original, premium audio. It brings people together around the news, sports, podcasts, and music that matter to them.

Audacy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Audacy (AUD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Audacy (NYSE: AUD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Audacy's (AUD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Audacy (AUD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Audacy (NYSE: AUD) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting AUD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Audacy (AUD)?

A

The stock price for Audacy (NYSE: AUD) is $2.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Audacy (AUD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2012.

Q

When is Audacy (NYSE:AUD) reporting earnings?

A

Audacy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Audacy (AUD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Audacy.

Q

What sector and industry does Audacy (AUD) operate in?

A

Audacy is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.