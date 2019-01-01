|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|342.350M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Audacy (NYSE: AUD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Audacy’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Audacy (NYSE: AUD) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting AUD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Audacy (NYSE: AUD) is $2.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2012.
Audacy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Audacy.
Audacy is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.