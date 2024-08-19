This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Benchmark analyst Todd Brooks downgraded the rating for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. CHUY from Buy to Hold. Chuy’s shares fell 0.03% to close at $37.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan downgraded Shake Shack Inc. SHAK from Overweight to Neutral and announced a price target of $114. Shake Shack shares fell 1.9% to close at $107.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek downgraded the rating for AngloGold Ashanti plc AU from Sector Perform to Sector Underperformm but raised the price target from $27 to $30. Anglogold Ashanti shares gained 3.5% to close at $31.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded the rating for HP Inc. HPQ from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a price target of $37. HP shares gained 1.2% to settle at $35.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan downgraded Dutch Bros Inc. BROS from Overweight to Neutral and announced a price target of $36. Dutch Bros shares gained 1% to close at $32.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
