QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.6 - 2.7
Vol / Avg.
45K/227.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.43 - 25.95
Mkt Cap
158.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.63
P/E
15.19
EPS
0.06
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 5:47AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 9:26AM
AcuityAds Holdings Inc is active in the technology sector. Its business includes the provision of targeted digital media solutions that enable advertisers to connect with their audience across online display, video, social and mobile campaigns. Its solutions include Illumin, which is its marketing platform; Attention Advertising; and Audience Solutions. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Europe & others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AcuityAds Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AcuityAds Holdings (ATY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ: ATY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AcuityAds Holdings's (ATY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AcuityAds Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AcuityAds Holdings (ATY) stock?

A

The latest price target for AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ: ATY) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ATY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.84% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AcuityAds Holdings (ATY)?

A

The stock price for AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ: ATY) is $2.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AcuityAds Holdings (ATY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AcuityAds Holdings.

Q

When is AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ:ATY) reporting earnings?

A

AcuityAds Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is AcuityAds Holdings (ATY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AcuityAds Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AcuityAds Holdings (ATY) operate in?

A

AcuityAds Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.