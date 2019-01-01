Australian Vanadium Ltd is engaged in the exploration for vanadium/titanium and other economic resources and also engaged the development of vanadium electrolyte production and the sale of VRFB systems. The firm operates in two segments: Exploration and Energy Storage. Its projects include The Australian Vanadium Project, Coates Project - Vanadium, PGE, Nickel, Blesberg Lithium-Tantalum, Nowthanna Hill Uranium & Vanadium.