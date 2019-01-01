QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers. Activision's impressive franchise portfolio includes World of Warcraft, which boasts more than $8 billion of lifetime sales, and Call of Duty, which has sold over 175 million copies across 14 titles over 12 years.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3101.250 -0.0600
REV2.820B2.487B-333.000M

Activision Blizzard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) was reported by Keybanc on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting ATVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.95% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)?

A

The stock price for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is $81.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Activision Blizzard (ATVI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Activision Blizzard (ATVI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.

Q

When is Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reporting earnings?

A

Activision Blizzard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Activision Blizzard (ATVI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Activision Blizzard.

Q

What sector and industry does Activision Blizzard (ATVI) operate in?

A

Activision Blizzard is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.