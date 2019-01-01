|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.310
|1.250
|-0.0600
|REV
|2.820B
|2.487B
|-333.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Activision Blizzard’s space includes: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI).
The latest price target for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) was reported by Keybanc on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting ATVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.95% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is $81.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Activision Blizzard (ATVI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.
Activision Blizzard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Activision Blizzard.
Activision Blizzard is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.