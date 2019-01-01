QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Abattis Bioceuticals Corp is a Canadian life science and biotechnology company focuses on aggregating, integrating and investing in agricultural technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry. It is primarily engaged in producing, licensing and marketing proprietary ingredients and formulas for use in the biopharma, nutraceutical, cosmetic and animal nutrition markets. The company is also engaged in growing, extraction, testing, propagation and online distribution.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Abattis Bioceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abattis Bioceuticals (OTCEM: ATTBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abattis Bioceuticals's (ATTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abattis Bioceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abattis Bioceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)?

A

The stock price for Abattis Bioceuticals (OTCEM: ATTBF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:22:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abattis Bioceuticals.

Q

When is Abattis Bioceuticals (OTCEM:ATTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Abattis Bioceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abattis Bioceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF) operate in?

A

Abattis Bioceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.