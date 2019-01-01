QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.91 - 19.43
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.27
Shares
112.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Atea ASA is a Norway-based company that provides IT infrastructure and system integration services to customers. The company's product and services portfolio includes the sale of products such as third-party hardware and software, mobile device management and security software, and maintenance and operation of IT infrastructure services for companies, among others. The company operations are divided into six business segments based on geographical areas and services: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, The Baltics, and Shared Services. The firm generates most of its revenue in Sweden.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atea (ATAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atea (OTCGM: ATAZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atea's (ATAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atea.

Q

What is the target price for Atea (ATAZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atea

Q

Current Stock Price for Atea (ATAZF)?

A

The stock price for Atea (OTCGM: ATAZF) is $17.91 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 14:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atea (ATAZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atea.

Q

When is Atea (OTCGM:ATAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Atea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atea (ATAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atea.

Q

What sector and industry does Atea (ATAZF) operate in?

A

Atea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.