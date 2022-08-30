ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

ASGN Unit Bags ~$49M Contract Supporting National Institutes Of Health

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 12:44 PM | 1 min read
ASGN Unit Bags ~$49M Contract Supporting National Institutes Of Health
  • ASGN Inc ASGN segment ECS has secured a two-year, multiple award IDIQ contract valued at up to $49 million in support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
  • The full scope of the IDIQ includes support for NIH and other agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) across eight task areas.
  • To support the specified task areas, ECS will provide expertise across business solutions, process improvement, and system integration.
  • "ECS looks forward to supporting NIH's mission of uncovering new knowledge that will lead to better health for everyone," commented John Heneghan, president of ECS.
  • Price Action: ASGN shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $97.74 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts