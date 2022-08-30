- ASGN Inc ASGN segment ECS has secured a two-year, multiple award IDIQ contract valued at up to $49 million in support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
- The full scope of the IDIQ includes support for NIH and other agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) across eight task areas.
- To support the specified task areas, ECS will provide expertise across business solutions, process improvement, and system integration.
- "ECS looks forward to supporting NIH's mission of uncovering new knowledge that will lead to better health for everyone," commented John Heneghan, president of ECS.
- Price Action: ASGN shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $97.74 on the last check Tuesday.
