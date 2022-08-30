by

segment ECS has secured a two-year, multiple award IDIQ contract valued at up to $49 million in support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The full scope of the IDIQ includes support for NIH and other agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) across eight task areas.

To support the specified task areas, ECS will provide expertise across business solutions, process improvement, and system integration.

"ECS looks forward to supporting NIH's mission of uncovering new knowledge that will lead to better health for everyone," commented John Heneghan, president of ECS.

Price Action: ASGN shares are trading lower by 0.89% at $97.74 on the last check Tuesday.

