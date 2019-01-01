|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.250
|-0.2300
|REV
|2.080B
|2.138B
|58.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arconic’s space includes: Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) and Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU).
The latest price target for Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ARNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.80% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) is $31.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Arconic.
Arconic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arconic.
Arconic is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.