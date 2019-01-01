QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
30.66 - 32.92
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/821.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.8 - 38.49
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
105M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 1:13PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 3:40PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 5:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:47AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Arconic Corp is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions, and architectural products, serving the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets. The firm's operating segments include Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems (BCS). It generates a majority of its revenue from the Rolled Products segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.250 -0.2300
REV2.080B2.138B58.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arconic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arconic (ARNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arconic's (ARNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arconic (ARNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) was reported by JP Morgan on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ARNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.80% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arconic (ARNC)?

A

The stock price for Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) is $31.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arconic (ARNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arconic.

Q

When is Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) reporting earnings?

A

Arconic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Arconic (ARNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arconic.

Q

What sector and industry does Arconic (ARNC) operate in?

A

Arconic is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.