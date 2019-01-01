ASR Nederland NV is an insurance company. The company offers a variety of insurance policies to its customers. The business segments are Non-life; Life; Asset Management; Distribution and Services and Holding and Other. The Non-life insurance entities offer Non-life insurance contracts. Its life insurance entities offer financial products such as life insurance contracts and life insurance contracts on behalf of policyholders. The Asset Management segment involves all activities related to asset management including investment property management. Its Distribution and Services segment includes the activities related to the distribution of insurance contracts.