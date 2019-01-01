QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Appliqate Inc is a technology development firm. It provides a blockchain payments platform that encourages the adoption of digital wallets, retail crypto-currency transactions, and online cryptocurrency bill-pay. The company has designed CompChain, which is the working blockchain payment, processing system. it provides a real-time, accurate, transparent global payment solution and business growth platform for entrepreneurs. Its another platform is the CompAffiliates network.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Appliqate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Appliqate (APQT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Appliqate (OTCPK: APQT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Appliqate's (APQT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Appliqate.

Q

What is the target price for Appliqate (APQT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Appliqate

Q

Current Stock Price for Appliqate (APQT)?

A

The stock price for Appliqate (OTCPK: APQT) is $0.147 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Appliqate (APQT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Appliqate.

Q

When is Appliqate (OTCPK:APQT) reporting earnings?

A

Appliqate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Appliqate (APQT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Appliqate.

Q

What sector and industry does Appliqate (APQT) operate in?

A

Appliqate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.