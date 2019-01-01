|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Appliqate (OTCPK: APQT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Appliqate.
There is no analysis for Appliqate
The stock price for Appliqate (OTCPK: APQT) is $0.147 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Appliqate.
Appliqate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Appliqate.
Appliqate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.