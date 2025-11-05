Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised FY26 Outlook

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance above estimates.

What To Know: Digital Turbine reported adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 5 cents. Revenue totaled $140.4 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $127.61 million and representing an 18% increase year-over-year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $27.2 million, up 78% from $15.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The company also reported adjusted net income of $16.5 million, compared to $5.5 million a year earlier.

“Our September quarter showcased accelerating business momentum. We were pleased to see that the combination of strong demand for our platform and strong operational execution enabled us to deliver top- and bottom-line results that exceeded expectations,” said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

“Consequently, we are once again able to increase our full-year outlook. We have high conviction that we have the right strategy to go after the half-trillion dollar market opportunity in front of us.”

FY26 Outlook: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $530 million to $535 million to a new range of $540 million to $55 million, versus the consensus estimate of $533.08 million. The company also said it anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $105 million.

APPS Price Action: At the time of writing, Digital Turbine shares are trading 26.52% higher at $7.49, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock