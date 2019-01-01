QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.9K
Div / Yield
0.82/3.32%
52 Wk
20.2 - 25.12
Mkt Cap
7.1B
Payout Ratio
20.43
Open
-
P/E
7.63
EPS
81.3
Shares
288.4M
Outstanding
Iida Group Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the operation of real estate business. It is involved in the development of real estate properties and the sale of various real estate properties. The company is also involved in various other real estate-related activities, such as renovation works, real estate brokerage services, hot spring and golf course operations, arrangement and lending of mortgage loans, and the provision of Internet-related consulting services, among others.

Iida Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Iida Group Holdings (ANTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iida Group Holdings (OTCPK: ANTOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Iida Group Holdings's (ANTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Iida Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Iida Group Holdings (ANTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Iida Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Iida Group Holdings (ANTOF)?

A

The stock price for Iida Group Holdings (OTCPK: ANTOF) is $24.75 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:06:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iida Group Holdings (ANTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iida Group Holdings.

Q

When is Iida Group Holdings (OTCPK:ANTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Iida Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Iida Group Holdings (ANTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iida Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Iida Group Holdings (ANTOF) operate in?

A

Iida Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.