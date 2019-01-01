QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
439 - 448.49
Vol / Avg.
811.8K/1.1M
Div / Yield
5.12/1.15%
52 Wk
290.86 - 472.01
Mkt Cap
107.2B
Payout Ratio
18.28
Open
445.12
P/E
17.95
EPS
4.68
Shares
241.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 2:41PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 10:18AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Anthem remains one of leading health insurers in the U.S., providing medical benefits to roughly 45 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Anthem's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid, too.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.1105.140 0.0300
REV36.510B36.018B-492.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Anthem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anthem (ANTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anthem's (ANTM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anthem (ANTM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) was reported by Argus Research on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 500.00 expecting ANTM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.58% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anthem (ANTM)?

A

The stock price for Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) is $444.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anthem (ANTM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Anthem (ANTM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) reporting earnings?

A

Anthem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Anthem (ANTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anthem.

Q

What sector and industry does Anthem (ANTM) operate in?

A

Anthem is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.