Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.9 - 18.95
Mkt Cap
79.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
17.2M
Outstanding
Q1 2022
EPS
2022-05-09
REV

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Longboard Pharmaceuticals's (LBPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Longboard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) was reported by Wedbush on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting LBPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 203.03% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)?

A

The stock price for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) is $4.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longboard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) reporting earnings?

A

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Longboard Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) operate in?

A

Longboard Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.