There is no Press for this Ticker
Amot Investments Ltd is a real estate company. It engages in the management, leasing, maintenance, initiation, and development of yielding properties in Israel. The company's properties portfolio includes office and high-tech buildings, malls, shopping centers, supermarkets, industrial parks, logistics centers, and central bus stations located in the centers of large cities in Israel's Central District and in high-demand areas.

Amot Investments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amot Investments (AMTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amot Investments (OTCPK: AMTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amot Investments's (AMTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amot Investments.

Q

What is the target price for Amot Investments (AMTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amot Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for Amot Investments (AMTTF)?

A

The stock price for Amot Investments (OTCPK: AMTTF) is $5.35 last updated Tue Feb 16 2021 18:52:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amot Investments (AMTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amot Investments.

Q

When is Amot Investments (OTCPK:AMTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Amot Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amot Investments (AMTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amot Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does Amot Investments (AMTTF) operate in?

A

Amot Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.