QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.47 - 6.9
Vol / Avg.
306.9K/339.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.65 - 78.22
Mkt Cap
257.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.68
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 2:31PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.660-0.780 -0.1200
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Applied Molecular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Applied Molecular (AMTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Molecular (NASDAQ: AMTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Molecular's (AMTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied Molecular (AMTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied Molecular (NASDAQ: AMTI) was reported by JMP Securities on March 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 92.00 expecting AMTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1275.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Molecular (AMTI)?

A

The stock price for Applied Molecular (NASDAQ: AMTI) is $6.69 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Molecular (AMTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Molecular.

Q

When is Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Molecular’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Applied Molecular (AMTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Molecular.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Molecular (AMTI) operate in?

A

Applied Molecular is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.