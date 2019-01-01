AMMB Holdings Bhd is a provider of banking and financial services in Malaysia through its subsidiaries: AmBank and AmBank Islamic. The bank's largest segments, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, are retail banking. The retail banking segment provides individuals and small businesses with services such as credit, auto financing, mortgages, credit cards, capital financing, personal loans, deposits, current accounts, and savings accounts. The wholesale banking business engages with corporate finance and advisory services, restructuring, security issuance, futures market services, stockbroking, and derivatives services. The insurance division offers life and general insurance products via its partnership with MetLife International.