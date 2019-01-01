QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AMMB Holdings Bhd is a provider of banking and financial services in Malaysia through its subsidiaries: AmBank and AmBank Islamic. The bank's largest segments, which contributes the vast majority of revenue, are retail banking. The retail banking segment provides individuals and small businesses with services such as credit, auto financing, mortgages, credit cards, capital financing, personal loans, deposits, current accounts, and savings accounts. The wholesale banking business engages with corporate finance and advisory services, restructuring, security issuance, futures market services, stockbroking, and derivatives services. The insurance division offers life and general insurance products via its partnership with MetLife International.

AMMB Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMMB Holdings (AMMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMMB Holdings (OTCPK: AMMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMMB Holdings's (AMMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMMB Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AMMB Holdings (AMMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMMB Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for AMMB Holdings (AMMHF)?

A

The stock price for AMMB Holdings (OTCPK: AMMHF) is $0.9 last updated Thu Dec 12 2019 16:09:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMMB Holdings (AMMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMMB Holdings.

Q

When is AMMB Holdings (OTCPK:AMMHF) reporting earnings?

A

AMMB Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMMB Holdings (AMMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMMB Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AMMB Holdings (AMMHF) operate in?

A

AMMB Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.