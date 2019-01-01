QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 1.23
Mkt Cap
89.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
117.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Altus Strategies PLC is a United Kingdom-based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the development of mineral exploration projects in various countries in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as tin deposits. It operates as a project generator, focusing on a portfolio of assets diversified by commodity and jurisdiction. It has a portfolio of projects in Cameroon, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Morocco.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altus Strategies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altus Strategies (ALTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altus Strategies (OTCQX: ALTUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altus Strategies's (ALTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altus Strategies.

Q

What is the target price for Altus Strategies (ALTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altus Strategies

Q

Current Stock Price for Altus Strategies (ALTUF)?

A

The stock price for Altus Strategies (OTCQX: ALTUF) is $0.7661 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:19:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altus Strategies (ALTUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altus Strategies.

Q

When is Altus Strategies (OTCQX:ALTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Altus Strategies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altus Strategies (ALTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altus Strategies.

Q

What sector and industry does Altus Strategies (ALTUF) operate in?

A

Altus Strategies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.