Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.25 - 6.57
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.39
EPS
0.57
Shares
261.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Alior Bank SA is a universal lending and deposit-taking bank that provides services primarily to a Polish customer base. Its core activities include maintaining bank accounts, granting loans and advances, issuing banking securities, and buying and selling foreign currencies. Its subsidiary group company conducts brokerage activities, consulting, financial agency services, and other financial services. Its loan and advances book is diversified across various categories, notably retail cash loans and overdrafts, housing loans and other mortgages, working capital, and investment loans. About a quarter of the amounts due from customers originates from the Mazovia province. The group's operations are financed from the funds of non-financial-sector customers deposited with the bank.

Alior Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alior Bank (ALORY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alior Bank (OTCPK: ALORY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alior Bank's (ALORY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alior Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Alior Bank (ALORY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alior Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Alior Bank (ALORY)?

A

The stock price for Alior Bank (OTCPK: ALORY) is $6.25 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:28:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alior Bank (ALORY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alior Bank.

Q

When is Alior Bank (OTCPK:ALORY) reporting earnings?

A

Alior Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alior Bank (ALORY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alior Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Alior Bank (ALORY) operate in?

A

Alior Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.