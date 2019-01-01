Alior Bank SA is a universal lending and deposit-taking bank that provides services primarily to a Polish customer base. Its core activities include maintaining bank accounts, granting loans and advances, issuing banking securities, and buying and selling foreign currencies. Its subsidiary group company conducts brokerage activities, consulting, financial agency services, and other financial services. Its loan and advances book is diversified across various categories, notably retail cash loans and overdrafts, housing loans and other mortgages, working capital, and investment loans. About a quarter of the amounts due from customers originates from the Mazovia province. The group's operations are financed from the funds of non-financial-sector customers deposited with the bank.