Alba Mineral Resources PLC is an explorer with a commodity focus on exploring oil and gas, graphite, uranium and base metals. It holds interests in the UK onshore oil and gas exploration sector, plus hard rock exploration assets in Greenland (Graphite), Mauritania (Uranium) and Ireland (Base Metals). Its oil and gas projects include Horse Hill and Brockham; Graphite project includes Amitsoq; Uranium project in Mauritania and one exploration license for Limerick Base Metals, Ireland. It operates geographically in areas including Republic of Ireland, Greenland, Mauritania, Australia and the United Kingdom.