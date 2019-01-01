QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
19.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
6.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alba Mineral Resources PLC is an explorer with a commodity focus on exploring oil and gas, graphite, uranium and base metals. It holds interests in the UK onshore oil and gas exploration sector, plus hard rock exploration assets in Greenland (Graphite), Mauritania (Uranium) and Ireland (Base Metals). Its oil and gas projects include Horse Hill and Brockham; Graphite project includes Amitsoq; Uranium project in Mauritania and one exploration license for Limerick Base Metals, Ireland. It operates geographically in areas including Republic of Ireland, Greenland, Mauritania, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alba Mineral Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alba Mineral Resources (ALBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alba Mineral Resources (OTCEM: ALBAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alba Mineral Resources's (ALBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alba Mineral Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Alba Mineral Resources (ALBAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alba Mineral Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Alba Mineral Resources (ALBAF)?

A

The stock price for Alba Mineral Resources (OTCEM: ALBAF) is $0.003 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alba Mineral Resources (ALBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alba Mineral Resources.

Q

When is Alba Mineral Resources (OTCEM:ALBAF) reporting earnings?

A

Alba Mineral Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alba Mineral Resources (ALBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alba Mineral Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Alba Mineral Resources (ALBAF) operate in?

A

Alba Mineral Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.