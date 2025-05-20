This Air Lease Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $58 to $55. Kinetik Holdings shares closed at $44.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Dan Leonard upgraded the rating for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $1,530 to $1,350. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $1,159.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Kevin Crissey upgraded Air Lease Corporation AL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $68. Air Lease shares closed at $57.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
