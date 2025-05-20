This Air Lease Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis upgraded Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $58 to $55. Kinetik Holdings shares closed at $44.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $58 to $55. Kinetik Holdings shares closed at $44.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. UBS analyst Dan Leonard upgraded the rating for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. MTD from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $1,530 to $1,350. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $1,159.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $1,530 to $1,350. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $1,159.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Kevin Crissey upgraded Air Lease Corporation AL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $45 to $68. Air Lease shares closed at $57.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock