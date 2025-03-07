March 7, 2025 10:13 AM 1 min read

This Traeger Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman downgraded the rating for Traeger, Inc. COOK from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $4 to $2.5. Traeger shares closed at $2.16 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley downgraded the rating for South Bow Corporation SOBO from Outperform to Peer Perform. South Bow shares closed at $24.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Air Lease Corporation AL from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $72 to $50. Air Lease shares closed at $46.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

