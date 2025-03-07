This Traeger Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman downgraded the rating for Traeger, Inc. COOK from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $4 to $2.5. Traeger shares closed at $2.16 on Thursday.

Wolfe Research analyst Keith Stanley downgraded the rating for South Bow Corporation SOBO from Outperform to Peer Perform. South Bow shares closed at $24.63 on Thursday.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Air Lease Corporation AL from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $72 to $50. Air Lease shares closed at $46.30 on Thursday.

