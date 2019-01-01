QQQ
Meta Data (NYSE:AIU), Quotes and News Summary

Meta Data (NYSE: AIU) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
OneSmart International Education Group Ltd is engaged in providing education services. It offers a K-12 after-school education platform that encompasses acclaimed premium tutoring services, premium young children education services and language and culture programs. Further, it is committed to the mission of learning to succeed in the future and is dedicated towards enhancing the learning of students including learning Power, learning ability and learning perseverance to create a happy and efficient third classroom, it has a number of educational brands such as elite education, Zhihui school, elite, fine language, elite travel, radish programming, elite, young children's English.
Meta Data Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Meta Data (AIU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Meta Data (NYSE: AIU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Meta Data's (AIU) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Meta Data.

Q
What is the target price for Meta Data (AIU) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Meta Data

Q
Current Stock Price for Meta Data (AIU)?
A

The stock price for Meta Data (NYSE: AIU) is $1.48 last updated Mon May 02 2022 19:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Meta Data (AIU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meta Data.

Q
When is Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) reporting earnings?
A

Meta Data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Meta Data (AIU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Meta Data.

Q
What sector and industry does Meta Data (AIU) operate in?
A

Meta Data is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.