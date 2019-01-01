|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Advanced Human Imaging’s space includes: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR), NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV), Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL).
The latest price target for Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) was reported by Maxim Group on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 759.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) is $1.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Human Imaging.
Advanced Human Imaging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Advanced Human Imaging.
Advanced Human Imaging is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.