Range
1.17 - 1.42
Vol / Avg.
98.3K/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.42 - 7.77
Mkt Cap
30.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.42
P/E
-
Shares
23.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
Advanced Human Imaging Ltd is an Australian smartphone-based human scanning technology, with a diverse range of data-driven applications across multiple industries. Its CompleteScan technology is a multi-scan solution comprising of BodyScan, FaceScan, and DermaScan unlocking body dimension, composition, and a multitude of biometric markers and risks. The firm operates into the one reportable segment being technological development. The primary revenue stream is software development kits provided to customers by way. A secondary stream of revenue includes integration fees, license fees other application development and support fees.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Advanced Human Imaging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Human Imaging's (AHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) was reported by Maxim Group on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting AHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 759.38% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Human Imaging (AHI)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ: AHI) is $1.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Human Imaging.

Q

When is Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Human Imaging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Human Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) operate in?

A

Advanced Human Imaging is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.