Asahi Intecc Co Ltd develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices. The firm operates in two segments: medical and device. The medical segment generates the vast majority of revenue and sells a range of guide wires and catheters for treatment and examination. The device segment sells components to medical and industrial companies, such as hollow cable tubes, catheter delivery systems, and stainless steel rope. Asahi's products are used in a variety of industries, including the medical, construction, automobile, office automation equipment, and electric appliance industries. Asahi generates the largest proportion of its revenue in Japan.