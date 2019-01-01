QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Asahi Intecc Co Ltd develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices. The firm operates in two segments: medical and device. The medical segment generates the vast majority of revenue and sells a range of guide wires and catheters for treatment and examination. The device segment sells components to medical and industrial companies, such as hollow cable tubes, catheter delivery systems, and stainless steel rope. Asahi's products are used in a variety of industries, including the medical, construction, automobile, office automation equipment, and electric appliance industries. Asahi generates the largest proportion of its revenue in Japan.

Asahi Intecc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asahi Intecc (AHICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asahi Intecc (OTCPK: AHICF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asahi Intecc's (AHICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asahi Intecc.

Q

What is the target price for Asahi Intecc (AHICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asahi Intecc

Q

Current Stock Price for Asahi Intecc (AHICF)?

A

The stock price for Asahi Intecc (OTCPK: AHICF) is $19.358031 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:13:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asahi Intecc (AHICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asahi Intecc.

Q

When is Asahi Intecc (OTCPK:AHICF) reporting earnings?

A

Asahi Intecc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asahi Intecc (AHICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asahi Intecc.

Q

What sector and industry does Asahi Intecc (AHICF) operate in?

A

Asahi Intecc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.