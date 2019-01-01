Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) was reported by B of A Securities on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting AHH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.09% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) was provided by B of A Securities, and Armada Hoffler Properties downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Armada Hoffler Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Armada Hoffler Properties was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $14.00 to $13.50. The current price Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is trading at is $13.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.