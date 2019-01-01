ñol

Armada Hoffler Properties
(NYSE:AHH)
13.93
-0.20[-1.42%]
At close: Jun 8
13.93
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.76 - 14.03
52 Week High/Low12.25 - 15.8
Open / Close14 / 13.93
Float / Outstanding48M / 67.7M
Vol / Avg.303.8K / 541K
Mkt Cap943.2M
P/E58.88
50d Avg. Price13.86
Div / Yield0.68/4.81%
Payout Ratio275
EPS0.11
Total Float48M

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Armada Hoffler Properties Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)?
A

The latest price target for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) was reported by B of A Securities on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.50 expecting AHH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.09% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) was provided by B of A Securities, and Armada Hoffler Properties downgraded their underperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Armada Hoffler Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Armada Hoffler Properties was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $14.00 to $13.50. The current price Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is trading at is $13.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

