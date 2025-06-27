June 27, 2025 10:14 AM 1 min read

This EMCOR Group Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • TD Securities analyst John Mould initiated coverage on Fortis Inc. FTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of C$74. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Peter Abramowitz initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8. Armada Hoffler Properties shares closed at $6.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries plc JHX with an Outperform rating. James Hardie Industries shares closed at $25.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Hovde Group analyst David Bishop initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA with a Market Perform rating and announced a price target of $41. S&T Bancorp shares closed at $38.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Justin Hauke initiated coverage on EMCOR Group, Inc. EME with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $560. EMCOR Group shares closed at $510.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

