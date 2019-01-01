Argan (NYSE:AGX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Argan
The latest price target for Argan (NYSE: AGX) was reported by Lake Street on March 28, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AGX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Argan (NYSE: AGX) was provided by Lake Street, and Argan upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Argan, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Argan was filed on March 28, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Argan (AGX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Argan (AGX) is trading at is $41.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
