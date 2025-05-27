Top 3 Industrial Stocks You May Want To Dump In May

As of May 27, 2025, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Argan Inc AGX

Argan is expected to announce first quarter fiscal 2026 results on Wednesday, June 4. The company's stock jumped around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $205.57.

RSI Value: 83.4

83.4 AGX Price Action: Shares of Argan gained 3.2% to close at $203.26 on Friday.

Shares of Argan gained 3.2% to close at $203.26 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 97.65 Momentum score with Value at 50.56.

Curtiss-Wright Corp CW

On May 14, Curtiss-Wright announced a $400 million increase in share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend from $0.21 to $0.24 per share. “Under our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we believe in providing consistent returns to our shareholders through ongoing share repurchases and are committed to steadily increasing our dividend in alignment with our long-term sales growth,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $430.07.

RSI Value: 85.2

85.2 CW Price Action: Shares of Curtiss-Wright gained 3% to close at $428.45 on Friday.

LATAM Airlines Group SA LTM

On Oct. 28, 2024, LATAM said it purchased 10 787 Dreamliners with options for five more planes. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $37.91.

RSI Value: 76.3

76.3 LTM Price Action: Shares of LATAM Airlines gained 2.4% to close at $37.77 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock