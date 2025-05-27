May 27, 2025 9:00 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Industrial Stocks You May Want To Dump In May

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

As of May 27, 2025, three stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Argan Inc AGX

  • Argan is expected to announce first quarter fiscal 2026 results on Wednesday, June 4. The company's stock jumped around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $205.57.
  • RSI Value: 83.4                                
  • AGX Price Action: Shares of Argan gained 3.2% to close at $203.26 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 97.65 Momentum score with Value at 50.56.

Curtiss-Wright Corp CW

  • On May 14, Curtiss-Wright announced a $400 million increase in share repurchase authorization and increased its dividend from $0.21 to $0.24 per share. “Under our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we believe in providing consistent returns to our shareholders through ongoing share repurchases and are committed to steadily increasing our dividend in alignment with our long-term sales growth,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $430.07.
  • RSI Value: 85.2
  • CW Price Action: Shares of Curtiss-Wright gained 3% to close at $428.45 on Friday.

LATAM Airlines Group SA LTM

  • On Oct. 28, 2024, LATAM said it purchased 10 787 Dreamliners with options for five more planes. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $37.91.
  • RSI Value: 76.3
  • LTM Price Action: Shares of LATAM Airlines gained 2.4% to close at $37.77 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AGX Logo
AGXArgan Inc
$213.995.28%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.61
Growth
89.25
Quality
89.13
Value
50.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CW Logo
CWCurtiss-Wright Corp
$428.45-%
LTM Logo
LTMLATAM Airlines Group SA
$38.842.83%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsShort IdeasPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasindustrialsOverbought stocksRSIRSO
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved