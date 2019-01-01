AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AgriFORCE Growing Systems using advanced sorting and filters.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Questions & Answers
When is AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) reporting earnings?
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were AgriFORCE Growing Systems’s (NASDAQ:AGRI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
