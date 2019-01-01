Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Federal Agricultural
Federal Agricultural Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $138.00 expecting AGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Federal Agricultural upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Federal Agricultural, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Federal Agricultural was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Federal Agricultural (AGM) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $138.00. The current price Federal Agricultural (AGM) is trading at is $103.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
