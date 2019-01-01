Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$2.370
Quarterly Revenue
$62.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$82.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Federal Agricultural using advanced sorting and filters.
Federal Agricultural Questions & Answers
When is Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) reporting earnings?
Federal Agricultural (AGM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM)?
The Actual EPS was $1.48, which beat the estimate of $1.37.
What were Federal Agricultural’s (NYSE:AGM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $40.4M, which beat the estimate of $38.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.