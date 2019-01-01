Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$653.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$653.4M
Earnings History
Agilon Health Questions & Answers
When is Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) reporting earnings?
Agilon Health (AGL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which hit the estimate of $-0.04.
What were Agilon Health’s (NYSE:AGL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $413.1M, which beat the estimate of $404.1M.
