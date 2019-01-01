Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Agilon Health
The latest price target for Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) was reported by SVB Leerink on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting AGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.09% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Agilon Health (NYSE: AGL) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Agilon Health maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Agilon Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Agilon Health was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Agilon Health (AGL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $33.00. The current price Agilon Health (AGL) is trading at is $19.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
