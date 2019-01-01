Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Aflac (NYSE:AFL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aflac beat estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.42 versus an estimate of $1.37.
Revenue was down $597.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aflac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.32
|1.27
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.53
|1.59
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|5.22B
|5.34B
|5.35B
|5.54B
|Revenue Actual
|5.43B
|5.24B
|5.56B
|5.87B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Aflac using advanced sorting and filters.
Aflac Questions & Answers
Aflac (AFL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.82.
The Actual Revenue was $5.4B, which missed the estimate of $5.4B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.