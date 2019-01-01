ñol

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25
(OTC:AFHBL)
11.99
4.88[68.64%]
At close: Mar 4
10.50
-1.4900[-12.43%]
After Hours: 9:10AM EDT

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (OTC:AFHBL), Dividends

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.37%

Annual Dividend

$1.6563

Last Dividend

Jul 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (AFHBL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on July 26, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (AFHBL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (AFHBL). The last dividend payout was on July 26, 2018 and was $0.41

Q
How much per share is the next Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (AFHBL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (AFHBL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on July 26, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (OTC:AFHBL)?
A

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc 6.625% PRF REDEEM 26/04/2022 USD 25 (AFHBL) was $0.41 and was paid out next on July 26, 2018.

