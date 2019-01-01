QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
AF Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AF Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AF Acquisition (AFAQW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AF Acquisition (NASDAQ: AFAQW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AF Acquisition's (AFAQW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AF Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for AF Acquisition (AFAQW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AF Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for AF Acquisition (AFAQW)?

A

The stock price for AF Acquisition (NASDAQ: AFAQW) is $0.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AF Acquisition (AFAQW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AF Acquisition.

Q

When is AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQW) reporting earnings?

A

AF Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AF Acquisition (AFAQW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AF Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does AF Acquisition (AFAQW) operate in?

A

AF Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.