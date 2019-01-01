AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AEterna Zentaris reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $900.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.

