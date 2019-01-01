AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AEterna Zentaris reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $900.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AEterna Zentaris using advanced sorting and filters.
AEterna Zentaris Questions & Answers
AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which beat the estimate of $-0.38.
The Actual Revenue was $243K, which beat the estimate of $220K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.