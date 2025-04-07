Aeva's Push Into Industrial Market Deepens With Exclusive Deal With Sensys Gatso Australia

When it comes to traffic fatalities, speeding is responsible for one-third of all the deaths on the roadways in the U.S. In Australia, speeding contributes to about 40% of traffic fatalities each year. While speed cameras, radars and efforts on the part of law enforcement can help deter speeding, it isn't enough. There are still thousands of deaths annually. After all, if you don't have precise proof of speeding, it's difficult to pull a driver over and issue a ticket, and precise technology is critical.

That's why Sensys Gatso Australia, which makes automated traffic enforcement solutions including speed cameras and red light cameras, is turning to advanced technology in the form of LiDAR sensors from Aeva Technologies Inc. AEVA for an assist. Sensys Gatso Australia recently selected Aeva to be the exclusive LiDAR supplier for secondary speed detection in its new line of mobile speed detection products used for enforcement solutions on public roads in Australia.

Aeva's Speed Measuring 4D LiDAR Expanding Ready-To-Use Applications

It makes sense that Sensys Gatso Australia would sign an exclusive deal with Aeva. The company's Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology instantly discriminates between moving and non-moving points and knows the precise velocity of objects in motion. Embedded in Sensys Gatso's portfolio of mobile devices, it can target individual vehicles and accurately measure speed.

"By adding Aeva's 4D LiDAR technology into our portfolio of mobile products, our customers have a multi-modal speed enforcement solution in Australia which includes independent secondary speed verification that can be deployed almost anywhere," said Enzo Dri, Managing Director of Sensys Gatso Australia. "This demonstrates our commitment to using technologies to help improve road safety and traffic behavior so that road travel throughout Australia becomes safer and more sustainable."

Diversifying Its Revenue Stream

For Aeva, the new customer win is not only a validation of its technology – the exclusivity of the deal underscores Sensys Gatso Australia's belief that Aeva is the best supplier for its needs – but marks the company's further expansion into the industrial market, where myriad applications can benefit from Aeva's LiDAR sensors.

Aeva has already made a name for itself in the self-driving vehicle market and now it's further expanding into a new market that has the potential for growth. The global radar sensor market is projected to reach $118.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% between 2018 and 2032.

"Sensys Gatso Australia has selected Aeva 4D LiDAR for its unique capabilities to support local customer requirements for secondary speed detection in Australia," said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. "This win highlights the growing demand for Aeva's solutions in the industrial market and we look forward to supporting their successful deployment of this LiDAR-based solution in Australia."

Building Its Client Roster

While Sensys Gatso Australia is the first company to use Aeva's LiDAR sensors for safety and enforcement on the roadways, it likely isn't the last. The deal could be a launching pad for more global contracts in this area of the market. That would be good news for Aeva. After all, supplying companies with LiDAR sensors in the government sectors brings with it relatively more predictable purchasing and deployment cycles. Plus, often, reliability is more important than cost with governments, providing a new potentially reliable revenue stream to Aeva.

This isn't the first industrial win for Aeva either. The company last year inked a deal with The Indoor Lab, a LiDAR perception and analytics solutions company. Indoor Lab operates a LiDAR analytics platform used to improve safety, security and operational efficiency at major U.S. airports and mass transit railways, and in agriculture, smart infrastructure at theme parks, cities and other large venues across the U.S. Under the terms of that deal, Aeva's 4D LiDAR sensors are being integrated into The Indoor Lab's LiDAR Overwatch Perception Platform, which provides data for round-the-clock AI-powered analytics to monitor and manage indoor and outdoor environments.

Then there's Aeva's deal with a top U.S. National Security Organization that it also inked in 2024. Aeva's sensors will be used to help protect critical energy infrastructure sites across the United States. And let's not forget its collaborations around precision and factory automation, including with Nikon, the global manufacturer and supplier of metrology and inspection equipment for the industrial automation and metrology markets that is using Aeva's sensor for its industrial machines to inspect objects on manufacturing assembly lines for microscopic defects that can be smaller than the width of a human hair, as well as SICK AG, a leading global supplier of solutions for sensor-based industrial applications that Aeva is working with to incorporate Aeva's FMCW technology into SICK's portfolio of high accuracy contactless sensors.

Consistent with Aeva's mission to bring perception across a broad range of applications, the sensor maker is increasingly expanding beyond self-driving vehicles into several industrial markets. The most recent deal with Sensys Gatso Australia propels those efforts even further. As the company diversifies its customer base and inks exclusive deals, Aeva and its advanced LiDAR sensors are something investors may want to keep a close eye on. Learn more about Aeva Technologies Inc. by checking out its investor deck here.

Featured photo by Andi Ikmal on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.