Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1M
Earnings History
Aeva Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) reporting earnings?
Aeva Technologies (AEVA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Aeva Technologies’s (NYSE:AEVA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $300K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
