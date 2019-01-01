American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for American Electric Power
American Electric Power Questions & Answers
The latest price target for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $113.00 expecting AEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.10% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and American Electric Power maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Electric Power, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Electric Power was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Electric Power (AEP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $117.00 to $113.00. The current price American Electric Power (AEP) is trading at is $103.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
