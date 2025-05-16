While Wall Street’s mood around solar stocks has generally been cool since President Donald Trump took the oath again, George Soros is dialing up the wattage.

In a surprise move that bucks the broader sentiment, Soros Fund Management revealed a bold new bet on First Solar Inc. FSLR, scooping up 1.6 million call options. The position, valued at over $202 million, now ranks as the second-largest holding in Soros' $6.7 billion portfolio, according to the firm's first quarter 13F filing.

Clean Energy Muted, Yet George Soros Is Bullish

Call options are inherently bullish, and this wager suggests Soros is expecting a serious upside in First Solar shares — even as many investors remain skeptical amid softening demand and policy uncertainty in the clean energy space.

This contrarian bet stands out especially given recent weakness across solar names, with FSLR stock trailing broader indexes and analysts reining in expectations. But Soros, who's never been shy about going against the grain, appears to see something others don't – perhaps a regulatory tailwind, earnings surprise, or sector re-rating on the horizon.

Other Bets: Long-Term Treasury, Defensive Plays

It’s not Soros' only forward-leaning move this quarter.

The fund also added call positions in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF TLT and continued to push into defensive plays like AstraZeneca PLC AZN and American Electric Power Company Inc AEP. But First Solar is the crown jewel of first quarter activity – a new position, sized up fast, and sitting near the top of the portfolio.

Whether it's a signal of a clean energy comeback or just smart macro hedging, Soros' solar call is shining a spotlight on a sector many have left for dead.

And if history is any guide, it's worth asking: What does Soros know that the Street doesn't?

Image: Shutterstock